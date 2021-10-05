Mumbai-Nashik highway to be pothole free by Oct 25; says NHAI to High Court

The National Highways Authority on Monday assured the High Court that the work of filling the potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik highway is in full swing and all the potholes on the highway will be filled by October 25. On the Mumbai-Nashik highway, a journey of 100 km costs Rs 120. There are potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, which is part of the Mumbai-Agra highway. Therefore, the lives of the citizens traveling on this highway are in danger.

Taking suo moto notice of the news published in the newspapers in this regard, Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice. Girish Kulkarni's bench in its last hearing had directed the state government and the National Highways Authority to take the matter seriously and resolve the issue. During the hearing on Monday, the National Highways Authority told the bench that the work of filling the potholes on the 121 km long highway from Thane to Nashik is in full swing and will be completed by October 24. If there is no torrential rain, the work will be completed on time.

The work of filling the potholes on the 24 km road from Thane to Vadape is in progress. Three teams are working for this. The work will be completed by October 5, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh told the court on behalf of the central government and the authority. The remaining 97 km from Vadape to Nashik. The work of repairing the highway and filling the potholes will be completed in three weeks. Seven teams are working for this. Out of 97 km, four to five km long roads are in dire straits. "We are also trying to complete the work here in three weeks," Singh told the court.

It will just be patchwork. All work will be completed by October 25. If there is no torrential rain, the work will be completed within the stipulated time, Singh said. In the September 24 hearing, the court had asked the state government to be a little more serious about the poor condition of the highways. Citizens have lost their lives due to potholes. Also, two to three hours of traffic jams cause fuel wastage. The court also said that it was affecting the environment. The court has fixed October 25 for the next hearing, saying the state government and the National Highways Authority should work out a permanent solution.