Mumbai Nashik Local: Passengers will now be able to travel Mumbai-Nashik by local train

It has been a dream of Nashik residents for many years to travel from Mumbai to Nashik by local train. The Memu (Main Electrical Multipurpose Unit) local will be tested between Nashik and Kalyan in December. If the test is successful, Memu Local is expected to launch next year. Nashik MP Hemant Godse and railway engine expert Waman Sangale are working on this locomotive.

At present there are trains such as Rajyarani, Panchavati and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus for Nashik-Mumbai journey. If the local is started now, it will also benefit farmers, women, students, employees, servants and traders.

The issue of Nashik-Kalyan Memu local railway service was also raised during the last Lok Sabha. But now Memu Local has been approved and a trial is going to be held for this. Nashik MP Hemant Godse has made special efforts for this local. Funding for the trial is available with the Railways and the trial will be held next month, railway sources said. If this trial is successful, Nashik-Kalyan Memu Local will start in the new year.

If Nashik-Kalyan Memu Local is started, the development of Nashik will get a boost. By increasing the connectivity of Nashik, there will be an opportunity to work in the fields of industry, business, agriculture, health. Also, the problem of servants will be solved and women will also get an opportunity to travel comfortably. Therefore, the railways are now demanding that this trial be done on fast track.

