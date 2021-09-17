Mumbai: NCB arrests Dawood Ibrahim's associate in extortion, drug smuggling cases

Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested an associate of Dawood Ibrahim, Azim Bhau alias Mohammad Azim Abu Saleem.

As per Mumbai NCB, Azim Bhau was involved in extortion and smuggling of drugs. "Cases of extortion and robbery have been registered against him at several police stations," the NCB said.

Azim was nabbed today evening after a series of raids in Navi Mumbai.

"Azim used to extort people and smuggle drugs. Several drug peddlers from Mumbai were in contact with him," NCB said.

The NCB also informed that Azim looked after Dawood Ibrahim's properties in Mumbai and elsewhere.

( With inputs from ANI )

