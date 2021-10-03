Mumbai: NCB detains 10 persons during raid at high profile party on cruise

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a high profile party being held on a cruise in Mumbai.

Drugs including cocaine, ganja, MD and other intoxicants were recovered, said the NCB.

Further details awaited.

Earlier on Friday, the NCB has seized 4.600 kilograms of Ephedrine worth Rs 5 crore in Mumbai's Andheri.

The contraband that was sourced from Hyderabad and was destined to Australia via Mumbai was concealed in a consignment containing three mattresses, officials informed on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor