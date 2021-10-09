Mumbai: NCB questions Aryan Khan's driver in connection with drugs-on-cruise case
October 9, 2021
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday questioned the driver of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was arrested in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.
A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days. The bail plea of Aryan Khan who was arrested on October 3 was denied by the court yesterday.
An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.
