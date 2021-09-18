Mumbai: One more man arrested in connection with Pak terror module busted in Delhi

A joint team of Maharashtra ATS and Mumbai Police Crime Branch has taken a person into custody from Jogeshwari area of the city in connection with the terror module busted by Delhi Police earlier this week.

The man, identified as Zakir, was linked to six terrorists arrested by the Delhi Police. Zakir's name came up in the interrogation of Jan Mohammad. Zakir was arrested in a joint operation by the Mumbai Crime Branch and the ATS. The action was taken on Saturday morning. Jaan was questioned by a special cell in Delhi, after which the Maharashtra ATS was informed. He was picked up from his home.

A special cell of the Delhi Police has uncovered a major terror plot. The terrorists were planning to attack India during the festive season. The special team of Delhi Police had received information from the intelligence agencies. Six people from different states were arrested. Two of them had come from Pakistan with training.

Anees, the brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was providing the money. Pakistan's ISI was training these people. They were getting help from Al Qaeda, the underworld and ISIS. Anees has been accused of paying large sums of money for the attacks. ISIS was supplying weapons to these terrorists.

