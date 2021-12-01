Mumbai: Panvel-Andheri local train services extended till Goregaon

Central Railway has started local train service from Goregaon to Panvel for the first time since Wednesday, December 1 to provide relief to passengers on Harbor and Western Railway.

At present local train service from Panvel to Andheri is available. Now it will be extended to Goregaon. There will be 18 rounds of this locomotive in a day. The revised schedule of Central Railway's Harbor, Transharbour, Belapur-Nerul-Kharkopar route will come into effect from December 1, the Railway Administration said.

A large number of passengers travel to Harbor from Kandivali, Malad, Jogeshwari, Ram Mandir and Goregaon stations. Considering the demand of passengers, it was decided to extend the harbor line from Andheri to Goregaon. For this, the expansion work under MUTP2 was undertaken by Mumbai Railway Development Corporation in 2009.

