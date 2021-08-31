Mumbai: Param Bir Singh deposits Rs 50,000 in CM's fund imposed for non-compliance of summons

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has deposited a cost of Rs 50,000 imposed by the Justice Chandiwal Commission in the Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund for failing to appear before it on several occasions, said his lawyer Anukul Seth.

Seth informed that the panel had also adjourned the proceedings to September 7 in view of the petition filed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner before the Bombay High Court challenging the probe against him.

"Along with this, the commission had asked Param Bir Singh to be present during the proceedings on September 7 and that if he does not appear, then the commission said it will take a tough stand," the lawyer added.

In June, the Maharashtra government-appointed Justice Chandiwal commission, which is probing the allegations made by Singh against State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on Singh for non-compliance of summons for the recording of statement.

The Commission had summoned Singh thrice but he had failed to appear in two hearings, while a third was attended by his lawyer.

On March 30, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had appointed retired High Court Judge, Justice K Chandiwal, to investigate the allegations made by Singh against Deshmukh.

( With inputs from ANI )

