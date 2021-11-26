Mumbai Police arrests one with whale vomit worth over Rs 5 crore
Mumbai Police arrested one person for allegedly selling ambergris (whale vomit) illegally in Goregaon on Thursday.
The accused is currently in police custody. He is a resident of the Beed district of Maharashtra and had come to Goregaon to sell 5 kgs of Ambergris, worth more than Rs 5 crore in the market.
After receiving information about the presence of the accused in the area, police laid the trap in Goregaon and arrested him.
Police have seized 5 kgs of Ambergris from the accused.
