Mumbai Police saves Kerala man from suicide after he hints on Twitter

Prompt action by Mumbai Police helped to save the life of a 30-year-old diploma student from Kerala who had on social media hinted about his intention to die by suicide.

As per a statement from Mumbai Police, the man was rescued from a hotel in Dadar by cyber police on Saturday.

Police said that a journalist had tipped off cyber police about the tweet of the man, where he talked about his intention to die on Saturday.

"Immediately after receiving the information, police began searching for his location on social media and traced him to a hotel in Dadar. Cyber cell officer Sanjay Govilkar reached the hotel and opened the man's room with the help of a duplicate room key provided by the hotel. They found the man inside the room with a knife in hand. Police saved him from taking the drastic step," the statement said.

Police further said that the man had checked into the hotel on Friday and had told them that he had decided to end his life as his girlfriend had refused to marry him.

"The man was sent to a hospital where he was given medical counselling," a police official said..

( With inputs from ANI )

