Mumbai: Pool Party, musical performance planned as part of drug party on raided cruise

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday night raided a high profile drugs party on a cruise ship in the sea near Mumbai. The NCB has arrested more than 10 people, including the son of a Bollywood superstar. It also includes Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

According to sources, the action was taken on the basis of an input received by the intelligence agency. The NCB has also seized a large quantity of narcotics from the ship.

It was a three-day cruise from Mumbai to Goa. There is also information about what was going to happen on this ship in these three days. The ship was scheduled to leave Mumbai at 2 pm on Saturday and return from the Arabian Sea at 10 am on October 4, a news agency said. According to the information received, the ship belongs to the Indian company Cordelia. Fashion TV India and Delhi's Namascray Experience had organized a program called 'Cray Ark'. According to sources, the organizers are also on the NCB's radar and their statement will be recorded soon.

What exactly was going to happen on the ship? -

- On the first day, the cruise was to feature musical performances by DJ Stan Colev from Miami as well as DJ Bulgai, Browncott and Deepesh Sharma.

- The next day Fashion TV was going to host a pool party from 1pm to 8pm. During the pool party, Ivory Coast DJ Raul's Indian DG Kohra and Moroccan artist Kaiza were to perform. After 8 p.m., FTV was to host a champagne all-black party for guests. HOSH Space Motion and the rest of the cast were to perform electronic concerts from 10pm to 7am.

- The ship was to return to Mumbai on the third day, October 4 at 10 am.

