Mumbai Rain Updates: Orange alert issued from weather department, heavy rains to continue for next 3-4 hours

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 21, 2021 10:25 AM2021-08-21T10:25:52+5:302021-08-21T10:27:42+5:30

It has been raining in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar areas for the last two days. Rain continued to lash ...

Mumbai Rain Updates: Orange alert issued from weather department, heavy rains to continue for next 3-4 hours | Mumbai Rain Updates: Orange alert issued from weather department, heavy rains to continue for next 3-4 hours

Mumbai Rain Updates: Orange alert issued from weather department, heavy rains to continue for next 3-4 hours

Next

It has been raining in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar areas for the last two days. Rain continued to lash all day on Friday in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. Mumbai received heavy rains on Friday night. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to intense spells of rain to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in the next 3-4 hours.

Rains are expected all over the state. Orange alert has been issued to Palghar, Thane, Nashik and Mumbai. Apart from this, torrential rains have been warned in the Konkan coastal areas. Mumbai and Thane, Kalyan and Raigad regions are currently witnessing completely overcast skies and torrential rains are expected.

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai RainsKS HosalikarIndian Meteorological Department