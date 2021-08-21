Mumbai Rain Updates: Orange alert issued from weather department, heavy rains to continue for next 3-4 hours

It has been raining in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar areas for the last two days. Rain continued to lash all day on Friday in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. Mumbai received heavy rains on Friday night. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to intense spells of rain to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in the next 3-4 hours.

Rains are expected all over the state. Orange alert has been issued to Palghar, Thane, Nashik and Mumbai. Apart from this, torrential rains have been warned in the Konkan coastal areas. Mumbai and Thane, Kalyan and Raigad regions are currently witnessing completely overcast skies and torrential rains are expected.

Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of #Palghar, #Thane and #Mumbai during next 3-4 hours.



Mumbai Thane around revd mod to heavy rains in last 24 hrs with some intense spells too.Thane Kalyan is around 80+ mm as shown here.

Mumbai at many places rained between 40-70mm range

Currently mod to intense spells going on in Suburbs.

