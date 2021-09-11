Mumbai Rape Case: Case would be taken on fast track & victim will get justice, informs CMO office

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has taken complete information about the Mumbai rape incident & has spoken to Police Commissioner. He said case would be taken on fast track & the victim would get justice. He also directed to expedite the investigation, informed Chief Minister's Office.

The court has sent the accused to Police custody till 21st September. The 30-year old woman raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries because of a rod put in her private parts, was undergoing treatment in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai.

As per the information shared by the police on Friday, a PCR call was received at 3:30 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday that a woman was lying unconscious and covered in blood on Khairani Road in Sakinaka.

The police arrested the man accused of raping the woman and he was booked under Sections 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim was together with the accused, identified as Mohan, for the last 10 to 12 years.



