Mumbai Rape Case: Fadnavis demands CM Thackeray should speak to Bombay HC chief justice

The rape case in the Sakinaka area of ​​Mumbai is a case of disgrace to humanity. If such cases happen again and again, it creates a feeling of insecurity. Therefore, the accused should be hanged by filing a case in a fast track court, said Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly. Fadnavis has also given a piece of advice to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue.

"The state chief minister should look into the matter personally and immediately speak to the chief justice of the Mumbai High Court and set up a special speedy court to try the case and the police should immediately search for the other accused and catch them," Fadnavis said.

Women have never faced any problem ever in Mumbai. But the Sakinaka incident has tarnished the city's image. The Chief Minister should take immediate notice of this. Although it is a matter for the court to decide what punishment should be given to the accused, we demand that the culprits should be hanged in this case. Also, the Chief Minister should know what is going on in the police force. Emphasis should be placed on measures for women's safety. The government does not even bother to appoint a chairperson of the women's commission, "said Fadnavis.