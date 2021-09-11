Mumbai Rape Case to be investigated in 1 month, assures Hemant Nagarale

That incident in Sakinaka is unfortunate. At 3:20 pm, the police control room received a call in the early hours of Friday that a man was thrashing a woman on Khairani Road. Police reached the spot within 10 minutes. She was treated at Rajawadi Hospital.

Police registered a case and started investigation on the complaint lodged by the security guard. Police arrested Mohan Chauhan from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh on CCTV footage, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagarale said.

Mohan's clothes were found stained with blood and the court remanded him in police custody till May 21. Jyotsna Rasam has been given the responsibility of investigating the case and the investigation will be completed within a month, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagarale has assured.

He also said that the crime will be tried on fast track. The woman's death during treatment has also increased the murder clause. As there is only one accused in this case and there is no other accused, section 34 of the crime has been removed. The victim was unconscious and could not be reached for comment. But the facts will come out soon, he added.

The woman was raped brutally and assaulted inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka. Mohan Chouhan (45), the accused, was arrested within a few hours of the incident, said an official.



