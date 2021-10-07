Mumbai Rave Party On Cruise: Nawab Malik shares 2 videos of Bhanushali & Gosavi in NCB office



The NCB had raided a drug party on a cruise in the Mumbai sea. A total of 11 people, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far. However, the matter has taken a different turn after the sensational claim made by Nawab Malik, the spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party. Malik had alleged that BJP workers were taking Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant to the NCB office. Now, Malik has shared two videos in this regard.

The NCB arrested Aryan Khan after raiding the cruise. This time a man took a photo with him. A selfie of that person and Aryan Khan also went viral. However, he was not our officer, the NCB later said. So who was this person? What was he doing with Aryan Khan? The NCB should answer this, Malik has asked. Also, why did the BJP office bearer go to the NCB office on the same day as the cruise incident? This question has been asked by Malik. He also shared two videos of the incident. In it, Kiran Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali are seen walking around the NCB office.

What did Nawab Malik say?

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has expressed doubts about the action taken against the Cordelia Cruise Drugs Party and questioned the entire action of the NCB. What was the BJP office bearer doing during the NCB action? What exactly is the relationship between BJP and NCB? This question was raised by NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik. Malik claimed that the person who took Arbaaz Merchant, who was arrested along with Aryan Khan, to the NCB office was a BJP office bearer. He also showed photos of the man with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Witnesses who personally assisted in the NCB's proceedings were also informed. The NCB released the names of some of the individuals. Manish Bhanushali and Kiran Gosavi were also named. "Some people had informed us about the raid on the cruise. The whole process has been carried out in a legal manner. Some people have also helped us as witnesses in this case. The allegations against us are baseless. There is no fact in it," NCB officials said.





Here’s the video of Kiran P Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali entering the NCB office the same night the cruise ship was raided. pic.twitter.com/25yl9YsrSJ — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 6, 2021