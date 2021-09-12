Mumbai reports 354 fresh COVID cases, 7 deaths

Mumbai reported 354 new COVID cases and 7 deaths on Sunday.

According to the state health department, 188 people have recovered from the disease. With this, the recovery rate of the state stood at 97 per cent.

The total number of positive COVID cases in the city stood at 73,5056 and as many as 4,823 active COVID cases were recorded.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor