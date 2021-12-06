Mumbai reports two more Omicron cases, Maharashtra's tally now at 10

Two cases of Covid-19 Omicron variant was reported in Mumbai on Monday, taking India’s total tally of the new coronavirus variant to 23. In total Maharashtra has now reported 10 cases. A 37-year-old South Africa returnee man & his 36-year-old US returnee friend have been confirmed in Maharashtra, taking the total number of the cases to 10 in the state. India's first two cases were reported in Karnataka, followed by one in Jamnagar (Gujarat) and another in Maharashtra.

Later on Sunday, seven cases were reported in Maharashtra’s Pune district, of which six belonged to the same family. In Jaipur, nine cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed — all of whom had attended the same wedding. In Delhi, a man in his 30s was found to be infected with the new variant and admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital. India recorded 8,306 new Covid-19 cases, according to the Health Ministry’s press release in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on December 6. As many as 211 new deaths were reported in the country. With 8,834 recoveries, the active cases in India stood at 98,416.

