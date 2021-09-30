Mumbai schools to reopen from October 4; municipal commissioner gives approval

Finally, the way has been cleared to start schools in Mumbai from October 4, and municipal schools in the city, private management, schools of other boards have been allowed to start classes 8th to 12th. The proposal put forward by the education department to start the school from October 4 has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner.

Before starting schools in Mumbai area, schools should take proper precautions and present teachers and non-teaching staff as required, the instructions have been given by the Municipal Education Department. Apart from this, the school management has been instructed to take proper measures for health, hygiene and other safety measures before and after the commencement of the school. Sodium hypochloride solution will be used to disinfect with the help of Assistant Commissioner of Municipal Schools in the municipal area.

The Department of Municipal Education has instructed private management schools to disinfect schools at their level. Education Officer Raju Tadvi has also instructed to relocate the schools which are still in use as Covid 19 centers, isolation rooms and vaccination centers.

Covid Center, vaccination centre at railway station, verification of certificates and also the teachers appointed for election work should be relieved from their duty, ordered Tadvi. Municipal and private management schools have also been instructed to attach schools to the nearest municipal or private health center.