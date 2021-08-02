Mumbai: Shiv Sena workers vandalise boards naming Adani Airport

Shiv Sena workers on Monday broke the boards naming Mumbai's Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as Adani Airport. The party which is the member of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, has opposed to renaming of the Mumbai airport after the Adani Group.

In July 2021, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, took over the management control of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from the GVK Group.

Adani Group controls 74 per cent stake in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, with 50.5 per cent stakes being bought from GVK Group and 23.5 per cent from minority partners, including Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), and Bidvest Group.



