Mumbai: Students below age of 18 will allowed to travel by local train

Students living in remote places like Kalyan, Dombivli, Vasai-Virar are now relieved as local students are also allowed to travel in local trains in Mumbai colleges. Only essential service personnel were allowed to travel after the local train service, which was closed due to corona, was resumed. After that, the citizens who were vaccinated with two vaccines were allowed to travel locally from August 15. So far, passengers who have completed 14 days with two doses of Corona vaccine have been issued passes for rail travel.

From now on, even children below the age of 18 will be able to travel by local train. Also, those who cannot get vaccinated due to some important health reasons will also get train tickets. Such people are required to submit a doctor's certificate while issuing the ticket.

If a person wants to travel for some important medical reasons, they can also travel by local train. For that too you have to get a certificate from a doctor. As soon as this proof is shown, monthly pass tickets will be issued at the ticket window, Railways said.

Students above 18 years of age will have to show their identity card as proof at the ticket window to get a monthly train pass. It will be mandatory to carry a pass and identity card while traveling.