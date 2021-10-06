Mumbai: Technical snag on trans harbour line reported near Airoli railway station
By ANI | Published: October 6, 2021 07:41 PM2021-10-06T19:41:07+5:302021-10-06T19:50:02+5:30
Following heavy rain and thunderstorm in Navi Mumbai, a technical snag was reported on up trans harbour line near Airoli station on Wednesday evening, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway Shivaji M Sutar.
Following heavy rain and thunderstorm in Navi Mumbai, a technical snag was reported on up trans harbour line near Airoli station on Wednesday evening, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway Shivaji M Sutar.
"Technical snag in the overhead wire after heavy rain and thundering near Airoli station on UP Trans -Harbour line @Central_Railway from 6.20 pm. Will keep you updated," he tweeted.
"Due to heavy rain n thundering, there are intermittent problems in holding the overhead wire in Karjat- Kalyan and Kasra - Kalyan sections @Central_Railway," he added.
Meanwhile, the Central Railway also tweeted, "Technical snag in the overhead wire after heavy rain and thundering near Airoli station on UP Trans -Harbour line @Central_Railway from 6.20 pm. Will keep you updated."
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app