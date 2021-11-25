Mumbai: Ukrainian woman falls to death from 12th floor flat

A 28-year-old Ukrainian woman fell to death from the 12th floor of a high-rise building in Mumbai's Andheri on Wednesday morning, said police.

Milind Kurde, Senior Inspector of DN Nagar police station, said, "The incident happened at SV Millionaire Heritage building at around 5.15 am on Wednesday when she was drinking wine while seating on the kitchen's window. In an inebriated condition, she slipped off and fell to death."

The woman has been identified as Ahnesha Dubyna. She was rushed to the nearest hospital where she was declared brought dead.

According to the police, the woman had come to Mumbai a day before on November 23 on a business visa. "Dubyna and two others had rented the flat in the building. Her flatmates were sleeping when she fell off from the balcony."

The police also found two empty bottles of liquor near the window.

The police also denied the conspiracy angle in the case. Police have recorded the statements of two of her flatmates. After the autopsy, the police will hand over the body to the Ukrainian Embassy.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor