Mumbai: VBA announces alliance with RJD and Muslim League for BMC polls 2022

In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC Election 2022) elections, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Monday announced that it will contest the upcoming BMC election in alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Muslim League (Muslim League), said Prakash Ambedkar, President VBA. The three parties have announced that they will announce the allocation of seats by mid-January. In addition, some other parties are also coming with us. We will allocate our seats accordingly. We are starting the campaign tomorrow, said Prakash Ambedkar.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election is an election of members to the BMC which governs Greater Mumbai, the largest city in India. The 2022 BMC election is scheduled to be held in February 2022.