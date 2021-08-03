Mumbai's Dharavi records zero COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, only 38 active infections

By ANI | Published: August 3, 2021 10:32 PM2021-08-03T22:32:27+5:302021-08-03T22:40:23+5:30

Mumbai's Dharavi reported no new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

The total active case in the area stands at 38, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey in a press conference said that the shops will remain closed till 8 pm, adding the restrictions will continue in the places where the cases are rising.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 78,700 while the cumulative deaths have reached 1,33,038.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

