Musical start to Ganesh Chaturthi season by Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Jonita Gandhi

Mumbai, Sep 3 Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and celebrated singer Jonita Gandhi have come together to sing the 'Ganesh Vandana' in preparation for the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities which start on September 10.

Talking about the song on Friday, Amruta Fadnavis said, "I am extremely thrilled to have sung 'Ganesh Vandana' this year for Ganesh Chaturthi. It's so calming to hear 'Aum Gan Ganpataye' mantra and 'Morya re' dhun. It brought me so much joy to sing it. It's beautifully composed and shot, and I can't wait for everyone to see the video and hear this track. Hope the audience receives it well."

The song is set to music by Vijay Dayal.

On the other hand, Jonita also has come up with a new song for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"'Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi' is an evergreen devotional composition and it was such a beautiful and soulful experience singing it! Shailesh Dani has done such a wonderful job recreating it with two new lovely verses, and I'm so happy to have sung the official female version. The original was rendered so perfectly by Shankar Mahadevan ji and it was a tall order for me to be the female voice behind this iconic devotional song, but I hope this version makes people connect the way it does for me" said Jonita.

Both the songs are produced by Times Music and have been released on the YouTube channel of Times Music.

