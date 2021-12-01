My character progressed over the seasons: Vivek Oberoi ahead of 'Inside Edge 3' premiere

Ahead of the premiere of 'Inside Edge 3', actor Vivek Oberoi opened up about how his character of Vikrant Dhawan evolved over the seasons.

"It just feels like yesterday that we came together for this cracker of a series and it's already the third season! As a character, I feel Vikrant Dhawan's twisted mind has a unique fan following and I'm glad that he has progressed with the story, with new facets of his personality unravelling every season. This season, he is prepared for something big and won't stop at anything till he crosses the line," he said.

Vivek added, "You peer into his past, to see the scars that are not visible to the eye... that make him the darkness that he is! The trailer is just a tiny glimpse into all the drama and twists that are set to unfold in Inside Edge Season 3, with new characters and hidden truths adding further quirks. As always, it has been a blast working with the team and I hope the energy reflects on the screen and resonates strongly with the audience like the earlier seasons."

Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varna, the cricket drama will drop on Amazon Prime Video on December 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

