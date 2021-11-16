Nagpur: Man opens couriers box, cobra snake pops out of it

In a shocking incident, a man opened a box received from courier company and a cobra came out of this box. The shocking incident took place in Nagpur. The incident happened with a man identified as Sunil Lakhete, who lives in Dnyaneshwar Nagar area of ​​Nagpur. Lakhete's daughter is employed in Bangalore. But because of Corona, she has been working from her home in Nagpur for the last several months. So Lakhete vacated his house in Bangalore. He packed his luggage bought those eight boxes to Nagpur through an acquaintance. These 8 boxes from Bangalore were in the warehouse of the courier company. From there, the box reached Lakhete's house yesterday (Monday) evening.

Lakhete opened the box and put the material in the house. But when they opened the fourth box, a snake popped out of it. Lakhete, who was suspicious at the time, looked carefully and opened the box. But when one of the boxes was opened, a cobra came out of it. Frightened Lakhete family took the box out of the house. From there the cobra went into the gutter. The Lakhete family then informed snake cathcher about the incident. The snake cathcher tried to find the cobra. But the cobra was not found. But how did this cobra get into the box? It is not yet clear. However, it is not clear whether the snake came directly to Nagpur from Bangalore or entered the box from the courier company's warehouse in Nagpur.