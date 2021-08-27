Narayan Rane: BJP's government will come in Maharashtra

After the police operation at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri district, Narayan Rane's Jana Aashirwad Yatra started again from Ratnagiri city from today. During this yatra, Narayan Rane, while interacting with the media, has once again targeted the state government.



It has been almost 2 years since the Mahavikas Aghadi government came to power. Rane raised the question of what was given to Konkan in these 2 years. Don't be a bully, don't go to my place, he gave an implicit warning. Rane also warned that he will bring all his achievements before the people. He also said that he will try to get maximum number of BJP candidates in the upcoming elections.

Narayan Rane also claimed that BJP will have MLAs and MPs in Konkan from now on and our government will come in Maharashtra in future. He also questioned on CM Thackeray's working from style. Also, the 'Chiv' Sainiks (Shiv Sainiks) who came out of near my were caned by the police.