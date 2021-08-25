Narayan Rane thanks party office-bearers, activists and his colleagues who stood behind him

Union minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday thanked BJP party office-bearers, activists and his colleagues who stood firmly behind him. He further on slap remark against CM Thackeray said, I have not said anything wrong. But if Devendra Fadvanis says it is wrong, then I will accept it, as he is our 'margdarshak' (guide).

Narayan Rane said,"I am not afraid of anyone.I have made a big contribution to the growth of Shiv Sena. I Will not tolerate anything being said about any BJP leader and will not allow West Bengal environment to be created in Maharashtra. The verdict in all cases filed by Shiv Sena filed against me in Bombay high court has come in my favour. This is an indication that the country is run by laws.

Rane was arrested in Ratnagiri district after several FIRs were registered against him at many places including Nashik and Pune, based on the complaints filed by Shiv Sena leaders for his remarks against Thackeray.

Rane on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given (him) a tight slap."

