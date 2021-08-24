Narayan Rane vs Shivsena: Yuvasena activists throw stones at BJP office in Nashik

Union minister Narayan Rane has sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence. While cases are being registered against Narayan Rane in various police stations in the state, Yuvasena activists have vandalized the BJP's main office in Nashik by throwing stones.

Four Yuvasena activists came out of the office in a car and started throwing stones at the BJP office. The glass of the BJP office has been smashed. After this, the activists shouted slogans against Narayan Rane, if he doesn't apologize otherwise the consequences would be even worse, they warned.

Shiv Sena activists have become aggressive in various parts of the state and protests are being staged against Rane. There is also an atmosphere of tension outside Rane's residence in Juhu, Mumbai. Shiv Sena workers have gathered and are shouting slogans against Rane.