Narendra Modi Temple: Statue of PM Modi removed from temple overnight in Pune

On the occasion of the 75th Independence day, a temple of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was erected in Pune. A statue of Modi was erected in the temple at Aundh village. But now the statue has been removed. It was learned in the morning that Modi's statue was removed overnight. After that, NCP workers reached near the temple. It is understood that Modi's statue was moved to the BJP office.

Advocate Madhukar Musle came up with the concept and along with Mayur Munde and activists from Aundh village built Modi temple in honor of Narendra Modi's work. The temple was inaugurated on August 15 by KK Naidu, a senior citizen of the area. News of the construction of this temple spread in the country. There was a lot of criticism on this. After that the BJP leadership took notice of this. The temple in Aundh was covered today morning. A statue of Modi has also been taken to Musle's office.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a huge contribution to the country. The various decisions he has taken have given India a better place in the world today. The ideals of this ideal personality should be nurtured. Everyone should bow before his work. His temple has been built because Modi is a god in a way. ”, Said Adv. Madhukar Musle had said this on the occasion of inauguration.