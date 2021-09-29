Nashik: 10,531 cusecs water released from Gangapur dam

Light to moderate showers started in Nashik and its neighboring area from morning till night but it rained heavily from midnight till dawn. The city received 39.4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Due to torrential rains till the morning in the catchment area of ​​Gangapur dam, Gangapur dam is 100 percent full and ater was released in phases from Wednesday (29) morning. As 10,531 cusecs of water was released in Godavari till 12 noon, for the second week in a row, Godamai came to the notice of Nashik residents.

A large amount of water will be released from Gangapur dam and the release is expected to increase to more than 15,000 cusecs by 12 noon today. As a result, the river water level can rise drastically and cause major floods. Citizens along the river should move to safer places. Other citizens should not crowd near the river to watch the floods. Even today, considering the warning of heavy rains, citizens should not go out without any reason, appealed District Collector Suraj Mandhare.

About 5,000 cusecs of water was released from Gangapur dam in Godavari basin at 8 am on Wednesday. In an hour, the release was increased to 7,000 cusecs and again in two hours, at 10, the water release of Gangapur dam was increased by three thousand to ten thousand. With the addition of 521 cusecs from the dam till 12 noon, the water release of 10,531 cusecs started at Godavari till 2 pm.