Nawab Malik accuses BJP of inciting riots in Amravati

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday accused BJP of inciting riots in Amravati. BJP leader Anil Bonde had hatched the riot plot. Money had come from Mumbai to provoke riots. Nawab Malik has made a serious and sensational claim that money was distributed by a BJP MLA.

Nawab Malik addressed a press conference today. The BJP worked to provoke riots in a well-planned manner. The police foiled the plot. The BJP was conspiring to provoke riots in the state. The people of the state maintained restraint. As a result, riots did not break out in other parts of the state. Nothing happened except Amravati. No riots took place in any part of the state except for Amravati. BJP leader Anil Bonde hatched a conspiracy on the night of the 2nd November. Alcohol was distributed, money was distributed… riots were instigated. Police have received information in the investigation. Money went from Mumbai to provoke riots. The money was distributed through MLAs. The case is also under investigation, said Malik. And now, BJP is politicizing riots. The people of BJP are knowledgeable. So they can do anything, he said.

A Bharatiya Janata Party-sponsored shutdown (bandh) in Amravati took a violent turn with incidents of stone-pelting, damaging vehicles and a mild caning by the police on Saturday.

The bandh call followed statewide protests and rallies carried out by some Muslim organisations like Raza Academy on Friday in protest against the recent communal violence that erupted in Tripura.

The BJP called for the Amravati bandh to protest against the Friday demonstrations, resulting in massive crowds surging onto the roads, shouting slogans, carrying banners and flags.

Shortly afterwards some sections resorted to pelting stones at private and government vehicles, shops and establishments, forcing the police to resort to mild caning to control the miscreants.