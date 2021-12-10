Nawab Malik apologises to HC for his remarks on Sameer Wankhede

NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has tendered an unconditional apology to the Bombay High Court for his remarks on NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He had earlier assured the court that he would not air such comments. Nawab Malik and his family had agreed before the Bombay High Court that they will not make any direct or indirect statement. The court had concluded that Malik had wilfully breached his own statement and spoke against NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede and his family. Wankhede's father, Dnyandev Wankhede, had approached the court.

The statement by Nawab Malik read, "At the outset, I tender my unconditional apology to this Honourable court in respect of the breaches of my undertaking given to this court as recorded in the orders dated Nov 25 and Nov 29, 2021."Malik further added, "I had no intention to disrespect, dishonour, overreach or breach the said orders."Nawab Malik explained that the breaches happened as these were responses to queries of the media. "These responses were made by me in the belief that such responses made in the course of interviews were not within the ambit of the statement made on my behalf to this court. I have since been advised and informed that the statement made to the court would cover any comments and responses made by me even in the course of specific questions asked in the course of general interviews. "Malik ended his three-page affidavit by stating, "I, however, believe that my statement would not prevent me from commenting on the political misuse of central agencies and the conduct of their officers in the course of their duties. "Malik had been addressing press conferences and had been posting on social media Sameer Wankhede, his father Dhyandev and others since October this year. Dhyandev Wankhede had approached the Bombay high court against Malik with a defamation suit.



