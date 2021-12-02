Nawab Malik: 'At present people are angry with BJP; In 2024, there will be no Modi govt'

Nawab Malik had come for an event at the Industrial Training Institute at Aundh in Pune. After that, while interacting with journalists, he commented on various issues such as development work of Mahavikas Aghadi government, praise for Sharad Pawar and criticism of BJP.

'In today's situation, most people are angry with BJP. Therefore, he has clearly stated that there will be no Modi government in this country in 2024. Malik said it was not yet clear where the bulk of the RDX came from in Pulwama. BJP has come to power only by taking advantage of such incidents. While the BJP has been in power for seven years, terrorism is not over yet. Countries like China are building new villages in this country. Accusing the BJP of taking political advantage of the Pulwama incident in the 2019 elections, he said that all their seats were elected on that basis.

