Nawab Malik: "Have heard soon govt guests are going to visit my house"

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Friday tweeted that soon some “government guests” are going to pay him visit soon. It is being said that investigative agencies will raid Malik's house. However, Malik has only made a suggestive statement without further comment.

"Friends, I have heard that government guests are going to come to my house today, we welcome them. To be afraid means to die everyday, we do not have to be afraid, we have to fight,

Gandhi fought with whites, we will fight with thieves," he tweeted.

Malik has been holding pres conferences since a few days and making allegations against BJP. In the case of drugs, he had taken the names of some BJP leaders. Moreover, while investigating the drug case, Malik had consistently targeted the BJP over political developments in the country and the state.

In the state, only Sanjay Raut from Shiv Sena and Nawab Malik from NCP have started launching strong attacks on BJP. Since these two leaders are promptly responding to every attack of the BJP, the BJP leaders are also getting angry. Against this backdrop, Malik's tweet has sparked controversy. Earlier, Malik had expressed doubts that an investigation could be launched against him sooner or later. Malik had also accused the BJP and the investigating agencies of plotting to assassinate Anil Deshmukh at a public press conference.

