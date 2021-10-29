Nawab Malik: I am going to expose some BJP leaders in winter session

Since the arrest in the drug-on-cruise case, a war of words has broken out between Sameer Wankhede and Nawab Malik. Nawab Malik had accused Wankhede of favouritism. Malik also made serious allegations of extortion against Wankhede and has also raised questions on the authenticity of his birth certificate and marriage.

In this case, many BJP leaders have also criticized Nawab Malik and the government. Nawab Malik discussed all these issues in detail with the Lokmat.

Malik said, "I am going to expose some BJP leaders and their connections with NCB officer Sameer Wankhede in the winter session starting from December 7. It will be a stormy session and once those names are out, the BJP leaders will not be able to show their face in public."

During the inteerview, Nawab Malik said, many BJP leaders are criticizing me. But, I will not answer them now. I have documents of big cases of many leaders. The coming winter session will make a big revelation on all these issues. I'm not afraid of anyone. I stand by my words. There will be no room for them to show their faces in the convention, said Malik.