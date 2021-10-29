Nawab Malik: “I got photos at 2 am; made it public only with permission of Shabana Quresh ”

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik has given an explanation on the allegation of making public the photo of the woman in this case. Nawab Malik said that the wedding photo of Sameer Wankhede and his first wife was released only with permission. Nothing was done without permission. I got those photos around 2 in the night. The woman who sent the photo asked me to make this photo public. But Malik declined to comment on the allegations made by Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar.

Nawab Malik said, "I have written to the Director General of NCB again. The 26 cases mentioned in the letter. That should be investigated. These cases should be re-investigated and innocent people should be brought to justice. There are more than 100 innocent prisoners in Mumbai jails. These people have been arrested on false charges. Nawab Malik has demanded that they should get justice and those who have cheated should be punished.

Malik has also alleged that Sameer Wankhede didn't nab Kashif Khan, one of the organisers of the cruise party, as he's his friend. The bearded man who was present in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Party is Kashif Khan, the head of fashion TV. He is friend of drug mafia Sameer Wankhede. He sells drugs and runs a sex racket across the country. I have a 23 minute video on a Mumbai cruise at 6:23 p.m. It shows Kashif Khan dancing with his girlfriend. A variety of events were organized on the Mumbai Cruise. One of them was done by Kashif Khan. Nawab Malik has also said that Kashif organizes events all over the country and runs a drug business.