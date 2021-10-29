Nawab Malik: "It's BJP's conspiracy to defame Maharashtra govt via Wankhede"

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Friday said, "I've been saying conspiracy to defame Maharashtra's government & people are being executed via Wankhede. It's BJP conspiracy. Yogi Maharaj wants a Film City in Noida. It's their misconception if they think 'UPwood' will come up by defaming Bollywood".

Further he also reacted to Kranti Redkar's letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and said,"His (Sameer Wankhede) family wrote to CM y'day that they're Marathis & being a Marathi CM should help them. Nawab Malik's family too has been in this city for 70 years. I was born in 1959 & have been a citizen of this city. Is Nawab Malik not a Marathi?" Malik was speaking to the media in a press conference.

Malik has also given his reaction after Aryan Khan got bail in the drug seizure case. He said,"You'll see that situation has completely changed. The man who was dragging Aryan Khan to NCB office, is now behind bars. The man who was doing everything to ensure that Aryan Khan & others are not given bail, was knocking the court's door yesterday."

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik in the drug-on-cruise case, had accused the zonal director of NCB Sameer Wankhede of favouritism. Along with this, he also made serious allegations like extortion and has also raised questions on Wankhede's birth certificate and marriage.





#WATCH | Maharashtra min N Malik says, "I've been saying conspiracy to defame Maharashtra's govt&people is being executed via Wankhede. It's BJP conspiracy.Yogi Maharaj wants a Film City in Noida. It's their misconception if they think 'UPwood' will come up by defaming Bollywood" pic.twitter.com/WI3UdkdaMH — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021