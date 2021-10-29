Nawab Malik: Man who was dragging Aryan Khan to NCB office, is now behind bars, Wankhede's knocking court's door

The Mumbai High Court granted bail to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, over 20 days after his arrest in the drug seizure case. Aryan was one of the several people arrested on October 2 after a raid on a cruise ship sailing off Mumbai's coastline by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Aryan is currently lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai. He is likely to walk out of the jail on Friday after all legal formalities will be done.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik in the drug-on-cruise case, had accused the zonal director of NCB Sameer Wankhede of favouritism. Along with this, he also made serious allegations like extortion and has also raised questions on Wankhede's birth certificate and marriage.

Malik has also given his reaction after Aryan Khan got bail in the drug seizure case. He said,"You'll see that situation has completely changed. The man who was dragging Aryan Khan to NCB office, is now behind bars. The man who was doing everything to ensure that Aryan Khan & others are not given bail, was knocking the court's door yesterday."

The Pune Police arrested Kiran Gosavi, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, from Katraj area of the city in the early hours of Thursday in connection with a cheating case of Rs 18 lakh.

While Wankhede and the NCB had approached the Special NDPS Court seeking directions not to take cognisance of a 'Panch-Witness' Prabhakar Sail's sensational allegations of extortion and other issues pertaining to the October 2 swoop on a rave party on board a luxury ship.