Nawab Malik: NCB has "malafide intentions" and only involved in "selective leaks" to frame people

Maharashtra minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Thursday alleged that the agency has "malafide intentions" and is involved in "selective leaks" to frame people. he was speaking in connection with the raids conducted by the NCB, including on some high-profile people.

In a press conference, he also said that his son-in-law Sameer Khan, who was recently granted bail in a drugs case after nine months, will move the high court to seek quashing of charges levelled against him by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Malik last week alleged that the NCB''s raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 was “fake”, and no narcotic drugs were found during it.

On Wednesday, the minister alleged that the "NCB has malafide intentions and is involved in only selective leaks to frame people".

When he exposed the NCB's investigation he said that his security had to be beefed up and he had started getting "threats". He also said that the BJP was targeting me over my son-in-law when I raised issues about the NCB''s fake case of the cruise drug party.

Malik also claimed his family faced trauma and stigma due to the NCB.