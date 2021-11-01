Nawab Malik responds to Fadnavis's statement regarding underworld links

Devendra Fadnavis has refuted the allegation made by Nawab Malik that he was associated with drug peddlers and was the mastermind of drug business in Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis has also hinted that he would hand over the evidence of Nawab Malik's links with the underworld to NCP President Sharad Pawar. Now Nawab Malik has also responded strongly, tweeting only three words, "hai tayaar hum". Therefore, there is a possibility of a political tussle between Fadnavis and Nawab Malik.

In Mumbai, the drug business was started in Mumbai on the orders of Devendra Fadnavis. This business was protected by Fadnavis, alleged Nawab Malik. He said, Jaideep Rana, a drug peddler, is currently in jail. He is associated with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. A few years ago, Amruta Fadnavis had released a song about river protection. Devendra Fadnavis and Sudhir Mungantiwar also worked with Amruta Fadnavis in that song. Nawab Malik alleged that he was working as the financial head for the production of the song. We have doubts whether Devendra Fadnavis is the mastermind of the drug game in Maharashtra, said Nawab Malik.

After that, Devendra Fadnavis had given a strong reply to Nawab Malik. Devendra Fadnavis said that everyone knows the mentality of Nawab Malik at present. Nawab Malik has tried to set off a firecracker. But I am going to detonate the bomb after Diwali. People who have connections to the underworld shouldn't talk about me, and shouldn't talk about drugs. Devendra Fadnavis has said that he would reveal Nawab Malik's connection with the underworld and would also give proof to NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Nawab Malik attempted a 'Fuska Fataka', but now, after Diwali, I will bring a Bomb !

I will expose Nawab Malik's underworld links and will send all evidence to Shri Sharad Pawar ji too. pic.twitter.com/Wco0Z6e0zt — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 1, 2021