Nawab Malik shares funny meme; takes a dig at Sameer Wankhede

State Minister for Minorities Nawab Malik and NCB Divisional Director Sameer Wankhede have been at loggerheads over the Mumbai Cruise Drugs case for the past few days. Nawab Malik is accusing Sameer Wankhede every day. Meanwhile, now Nawab Malik has again targeted Sameer Wankhede's wife actress Kranti Redkar in a tweet today.

On Tuesday, Nawab Malik unveiled a chat of Kranti Redkar via tweet. In the chat, a man named Captain Jack Sparrow talks to Kranti Redkar about giving evidence of the relationship between Nawab Malik and the underworld don Dawood. On this, Kranti Redkar seems to have replied that if you send the evidence, you will be rewarded. Nawab Malik tweeted this chat and captioned with 'Oh ... my God'.

Also, in another tweet by Nawab Malik which is quite funny. In the chat sent to Kranti Redkar, Captain Jack Sparrow posted a photo of Nawab Malik and Raj Babbar and said that Raj Babbar's wife affectionately calls him Dawood. Posting this tweet ‘What a Joke, I received this morning. Enjoy... Have a nice day everyone' captioned Nawab Malik.

On the other hand, Kranti Redkar also tweeted that she would lodge a complaint with the Mumbai Cyber ​​Crime Cell regarding Nawab Malik's post. Kranti Redkar tweeted, "These chats are falsely created and utterly FAKE. I have had no such conversations with anyone EVER. Once again the posts made without verifying. Lodging a complaint MUMBAI CYBER CRIME CELL. Don’t worry supporters this is not our culture or our language too."

What a Joke, I received this morning.

Enjoy... Have a nice day everyone pic.twitter.com/tTCLqwp0av — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 23, 2021