NCB announces names of 8 including Aryan Khan being investigated

The Narcotics Control Room (NCB) on Saturday night raided a high profile drugs party on a cruise ship in the sea near Mumbai. The NCB has arrested more than 10 people, including the son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is being questioned by the NCB in the case.

Aryan Khan is also being questioned in the drugs case. Aryan Khan has been questioned about his links with the drug party. But no charges have been filed against him so far and he has not been arrested. The matter is being investigated, said NCB zonal officer Sameer Wankhede. Besides, summons have been issued to six organizers of the drug party.

The NCB had kept Aryan Khan's name secret after the action on Saturday night. However, it is now clear that the NCB has arrested eight people, including Aryan Khan. These include Arbaaz Merchant, Moonmoon Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismit Singh, Mohak Jaiswal, Vikrant Choker and Gomit Chopra. All of them will be charged and arrested. After that, eight people, including Aryan Khan, will be medically examined and produced in the Fort Court.

Meanwhile, according to NCB sources, Aryan Khan's mobile phone has been seized and information is being gathered from it. Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats and messages are being investigated. The NCB has also arrested three youths who had come to Mumbai from Delhi for the cruise party and are also being questioned. All three are said to be the daughters of big entrepreneurs.

Authorities seized cocaine, hashish, MD, marijuana and other drugs on the cruise. The NCB's action continued late into the night. According to the information received, the Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai trip was organized on a 2000 passenger capacity ship Cordelia. The cruise consisted mainly of the upper class. The NCB's Mumbai team got information that there would be a drug party among them. He was scheduled to leave for Goa on Saturday night and return to Mumbai on Monday morning. For this, the organizers had ordered a large quantity of drugs. Sources said that after the NCB team got information about this, they set a trap and raided near the Cruise Green Gate.