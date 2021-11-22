NCB conducts raids in several districts of Maharashtra
By ANI | Published: November 22, 2021 08:15 PM2021-11-22T20:15:43+5:302021-11-22T20:25:07+5:30
The Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday conducted raids in several districts of Maharashtra.
Sources told ANI, NCB is conducting raids in several districts of Maharashtra including Nanded, Jalna, and Aurangabad.
Further details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
