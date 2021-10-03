NCB detains 10 people after raiding drug party held on cruise in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday night raided a high profile drugs party on a cruise ship in the sea near Mumbai. The NCB has arrested more than 10 people, including some celebrities and their young children.

Authorities seized cocaine, hashish, MD, marijuana and other drugs. The NCB's action continued late into the night. According to the information received, the Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai trip was organized on a 2000 passenger capacity ship Cordelia. The cruise consisted mainly of the upper class. The NCB's Mumbai team got information that there would be a drug party among them. It was scheduled to leave for Goa on Saturday night and return to Mumbai on Monday morning. For this, the organizers had ordered a large quantity of drugs. Sources said that after the NCB team got information about this, they set a trap and raided near the Cruise Green Gate.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede informed about this. We have arrested some people. The investigation is ongoing. Drugs have been seized. We are interrogating 8-10 people, said Sameer Wankhede. When asked which celebrity was present at the party, he said that he could not comment on it.

According to sources, an official said that the people involved in the case had hidden drugs in their pants, underwear, collars and the women had hidden the drugs in the handles of their purses.