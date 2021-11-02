NCB seizes heroin worth crores in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday seized a large quantity of heroin from Mumbai's Vile Parle area.

As per information shared by NCB, heroin worth crores was seized by the agency.

The NCB is also searching for the suspect in the case who is allegedly absconding.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

