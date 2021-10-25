NCB team to probe allegations of corruption levelled against Sameer Wankhede

NCP Minister Nawab Malik raised doubts whether the Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had submitted a fake caste certificate to get a government job. Wankhede's problems have been exacerbated by the claims of Panch Prabhakar Sail in the action against the Cruise Drugs Party following the allegations made by Minister Nawab Malik. Now, Sameer Wankhede will be questioned in this case. For this, NCB officials will be coming to Mumbai from Delhi.

A three-member team of NCB will go from Delhi to Mumbai tomorrow to probe the allegations of corruption levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. The team will comprise DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh and 2 inspector level officers.

It is suspected that money laundering has taken place in this case after Prabhakar's allegation. Prabhakar Sail, the bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi, who is absconding in the case, has taken the initiative and made sensational allegations against the NCB. He was present with Kiran Gosavi during the proceedings at the cruise party and have made a sensational claim that he was asked to sign a blank piece of paper as a witness to the case. So the NCB is in big trouble now. Sail has made serious allegations against Wankhede. Therefore, an internal inquiry will be held into Wankhede's account.

It is learned that Wankhede was summoned to Delhi by the NCB director general for a review meeting. However, it is understood that an NCB team will come to Mumbai from Delhi to investigate Wankhede. Wankhede will be questioned tomorrow (October 26) and the responsibility has been handed over to Gyaneshwar Singh.

Prabhakar Sail, who is the bodyguard of another NCB witness Kiran Gosavi in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs case, has alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship.



