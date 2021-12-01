NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met NCP President Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak in Mumbai. Tweeting photos of the meeting, Pawar posted: "Pleased to meet Hon'ble CM of West Bengal Smt @MamataOfficial at my Mumbai residence. We Discussed various issues. We agreed upon the need to strengthen the collective efforts and commitment towards safeguarding democratic values and ensuring the betterment of our people".

On Tuesday Banerjee met Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut. She couldn't meet Uddhav Thackeray as he has undergone a surgery and has been advised isolation.